Man dies as gales sweep Italy (2)

Rome, January 17 - One man died as high winds swept Italy Wednesday. The man fell to his death from the roof of a building that had been blown off by high winds. Giuseppe Talarico had climbed up to check on the damage with his brother and fell off as gales continued to sweep the building, local sources said. His condition immediately appeared critical and he was rushed to hospital but died just before arrival, sources said. The accident happened at Mesoraca near Crotone in Calabria. Talarico's brother was slightly injured. High winds brought trees down onto two cars on the outskirts of Rome, hurting the occupants. In Sardinia a gale also felled a tree, injuring a 28-year-old woman. Ferry services were interrupted by windswept seas around Italy and the Tirrenica rail line was also interrupted north of the Italian capital. High winds and rain caused flooding in Catanzaro. In Rome a roof tile was blown off a high school hurting a 17-year-old girl student. A school near cagliari in Sardinia was closed after the roof was blown off. Winds of up to 200 km/h were recorded in many Italian towns. Metres-high waves battered coasts, flooding costal areas.