Rome

Man dies as gales sweep Italy

Blown off damaged roof in Calabria

Man dies as gales sweep Italy

Rome, January 17 - One man died as high winds swept Italy Wednesday. The man fell to his death from the roof of a building that had been blown off by high winds. Giuseppe Talarico had climbed up to check on the damage with his brother and fell off as gales continued to sweep the building, local sources said. His condition immediately appeared critical and he was rushed to hospital but died just before arrival, sources said. The accident happened at Mesoraca near Crotone in Calabria. Talarico's brother was slightly injured. High winds brought trees down onto two cars on the outskirts of Rome, hurting the occupants. In Sardinia a gale also felled a tree, injuring a 28-year-old woman.

