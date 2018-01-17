House OKs Niger mission resolution (3)

Rome
17/01/2018
Rome, January 17 - The Lower House on Wednesday OK'd the continuation in 2018 of Italian missions abroad including a new one to Niger. The chamber approved a majority resolution on the matter, which was also voted by the centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party. The anti-migrant, anti-euro League abstained. Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: "the House greenlights international missions. From Afghanistan to Iraq, from Lebanon to Kosovo, from Libya to Niger, Italian armed forces and cooperation work for peace, development and stability, against terrorism and human trafficking".
