Gales fell trees onto cars in Rome (3)

Rome, January 17 - High winds brought trees down onto two cars on the outskirts of Rome Wednesday, hurting the occupants. In Sardinia a gale also felled a tree, injuring a 28-year-old woman. Ferry services were interrupted by windswept seas around Italy and the Tirrenica rail line was also interrupted north of the Italian capital. High winds and rain caused flooding in Catanzaro. In Rome a roof tile was blown off a high school hurting a 17-year-old girl student. A school near cagliari in Sardinia was closed after the roof was blown off. Winds of up to 200 km/h were recorded in many Italian towns. Metres-high waves battered coasts.