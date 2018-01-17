4 of 10 firms don't pay IRES - ministry (2)

Rome

42.1%

Rome, January 17 - More than four out of 10 Italian firms don't pay the IRES business tax, the economy ministry said Wednesday. Referring to 2015 tax returns, the ministry said "the percentage of firms that declared tax was 57.9%, more than the previous year." It said that "the remaining 42.1% did not declare tax, or had a tax credit".

