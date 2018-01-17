Culpable homicide probe over fatal factory accident (3)

Milan, January 17 - Milan prosecutors have opened a culpable homicide probe into an accident at a lamination plant in the the city on Tuesday that left three workers dead and one in a very serious condition in hospital, sources said Wednesday. The company's legal representative and other figures such as the security officials will be put under investigation as a formality to make it possible to seize the plant, the sources said. The four workers inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning an oven at the Lamina factory, which works metal products, in Via Rho in Milan. Prosecutors said later Wednesday the men had inhaled nitrogen fumes. They said the men had gone into the oven to repair a part of it. The fourth man remains in a critical condition while two others are said to be comfortable.