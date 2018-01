Soccer: Napoli fans get travel ban for Atalanta game

Bergamo, January 17 - Bergamo Prefect Elisabetta Margiacchi on Wednesday issued a ban on ticket sales in Campania for Sunday's Atalanta-Napoli game as well as a partial travel ban on Napoli fans. Only fans who are part of the Fidelity Card SSC Napoli programme will be allowed into the visiting fans' stand, she said. Napoli lead Serie A by one point from six-time straight and reigning champs Juventus.