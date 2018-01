Bob Dylan adds three dates to Italy tour

Rome, January 17 - Bob Dylan has added three dates to his Italy tour in April, organisers said Wednesday. The US singer-songwriter will now also play Genoa, Jesolo and Verona, they said. Dylan, who last played italy in 2015, will visit seven cities starting in Rome with a three-night gig at Auditorium Parco della Musica. He will also play Frence, Mantua, Milan, Genoa (RDS Stadium, 25 April), Jesolo (Pala Arrex, 26 April), and wind up at the Arena in Verona on the 27th.