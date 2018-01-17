Investors want continuity - S&P on elections (2)

Milan, January 17 - Standard and Poor's Italy chief Roberto Paciotti said that "foreign investors are more confident and willing to invest in a country in which there is continuity" when asked about the March 4 general election in Italy on Wednesday. Jean-Michel Six, S&P's Europe, Middle East and Africa chief, said the rating agency comment on "events and facts, not election promises and not programmes". "There is always uncertainty before the Italian elections, although the economy is proceeding anyway, albeit not as rapidly as we hoped," he added. "But we as a rating agency do not make comments".