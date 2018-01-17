Pope says no violence to assert rights (3)

Temuco
17/01/2018
Temuco, January 17 - Pope Francis on Wednesday told a Mass for indigenous people in Chile that violence was never justified to assert rights. "A culture of mutual recognition cannot be built on the basis of violence and destruction, which in the end ask for a price in human lives," he said in this Chilean city, in the heart of the historic territory of the Mapuche people. The pontiff went on to say that "you cannot ask for recognition by annihilating other people, because this only produces more violence and division". Francis said "violence calls up violence and destruction increases fractures and separation". The pope said "violence ends up making the most just cause false. "That is why we say No to violence that destroys".
