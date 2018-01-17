Rome

Siblings get 5 yrs for hitting nursery school kids (2)

In Rome

Siblings get 5 yrs for hitting nursery school kids (2)

Rome, January 17 - A Rome brother and sister got five years Wednesday for hitting children in an unauthorised nursery school they ran in the Italian capital's Pigneto district. Siblings Silvia and Eligio Scalas were found guilty by a preliminary hearings judge of maltreating 17 kids ranging in age from five months to three years. The school had no authorisation of any kind, the judge also found.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33