Milan

Lario appeals to get Berlusconi alimony back (3)

Ex-first lady appeals to supreme court

Lario appeals to get Berlusconi alimony back (3)

Milan, January 17 - Veronica Lario on Wednesday appealed to get alimony from her ex-husband Silvio Berlusconi back after a Milan court scrubbed her 1.4 million euro a month cheque last year. The former first lady filed her appeal at the supreme Court of Cassation. She argued that it had been "profoundly unjust" to strip her of her alimony. A court ruled in November that Lario will have to pay back around 60 million euros to the ex-premier after a Milan court ruled she was not entitled to monthly alimony of 1.4 million euros a month. The ruling applies from March 2014 when the divorce was finalized. The Milan appeals court upheld a petition by Berlusconi for it to apply a recent ruling by the supreme court, which stated that the criteria for alimony should be self sufficiency and no longer the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage. Berlusconi's lawyers said that, after a divorce settlement of 16 million euros, and ownership of jewellery and real-estate businesses, Lario was self-sufficient.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33