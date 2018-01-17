Tile blown off Rome liceo roof hurts student (3)

Rome
17/01/2018
Rome, January 17 - A 17-year-old student at Rome's Liceo Virgilio high school suffered a head injury from a tile blown off the roof of the school Wednesday. The girl was taken to hospital in an ambulance. She was also treated at the scene of the accident, the school exit on the Lungotevere dei Tebaldi, near the River Tiber. The 17-year-old was taken in code yellow to the Bambino Gesù children's hospital. Rome was buffeted by high winds and gales on Wednesday.
