Rome

Tile blown off Rome liceo roof hurts student (3)

Girl, 17, taken to hospital with head injury

Tile blown off Rome liceo roof hurts student (3)

Rome, January 17 - A 17-year-old student at Rome's Liceo Virgilio high school suffered a head injury from a tile blown off the roof of the school Wednesday. The girl was taken to hospital in an ambulance. She was also treated at the scene of the accident, the school exit on the Lungotevere dei Tebaldi, near the River Tiber. The 17-year-old was taken in code yellow to the Bambino Gesù children's hospital. Rome was buffeted by high winds and gales on Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33