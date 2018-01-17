Durer and Renaissance set to shine at Milan's Palazzo Reale (2)

Milan, January 17 - A new show on Albrecht Durer and the German Renaissance is set to light up Milan's Palazzo Reale from February 21 to June 24. Сurated by Bernard Aikema in collaboration with Andrew John Martin and promoted by Milan city council's culture department, the exhibit will focus on Dürer's relationship with Italy and the artistic panorama of the cities of Venice, Rome, Mantua and Ferrara. Featuring a selection of his paintings and graphic works, the exhibition will show the mutual impact of Italian and German art in 16th century. It will show works by the Nuremberg master alongside those of contemporaries like Lucas Cranach, Albrecht Altdorfer and Hans Baldung Grien in Germany; and in Italy Giorgione, Andrea Mantegna, Leonardo da Vinci, Andrea Solario, Giovanni Bellini, Jacopo de' Barbari and Lorenzo Lotto. Dürer was the first artist who brought the influences of Flemish and Italian aesthetics into Germanic art. "His oeuvre formed a unique bridge between the arts north and south of the Alps, for the artist, being influenced by Italian art, has exerted as much influence on Italian art in return," the exhibition website said. photo: Dürer's Portrait of Jakob Muffel