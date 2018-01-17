Italian life satisfaction flat - ISTAT (4)

Rome, January 17 - The trend of increasing life-satisfaction levels among Italian people registered in 2016 did not continue in the first part of 2017, ISTAT said on Wednesday. "After the clear progress registered in the equivalent period in 2016, citizens' life satisfaction did not show further signs of increasing in the first few months of 2017, while remaining above the levels of 2015," the national statistics agency said. ISTAT said that Italians over 15 on average gave their life-satisfaction level a score of 6.9 out of 10 in the latest data, compared to 7 in 2016 and 6.8 in 2015. Italians are "happy in their home life but unhappy outside it," ISTAT said. One in two Italians said they were satisfied with their economic situation. Work satisfied women more than men, ISTAT said. In other points, ISTAT found that only 11.%% of Italians believed a lost wallet would be returned. Overall, the poorer and more crime-hit south of Italy tended to trust people less than the more affluent north, the statistics agency said.