Music teacher probed for molesting girl, 11 (3)

Rome, January 17 - Prosecutors on Wednesday requested the indictment of a 64-year-old Rome music teacher for allegedly sexually molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2014. The teacher, who has already been suspended, allegedly girl during lesson time, judicial sources said. The man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor. On Tuesday a 53-year-old teacher at Rome's elite Jesuit-run Liceo Massimo was nabbed for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl during private lessons.