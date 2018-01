Trainee lawyer ejected over Muslim veil (3)

Bologna, January 17 - A Moroccan-born trainee lawyer was ejected from an Emilia-Romagna regional administrative court (TAR) hearing because she was wearing the Muslim veil Wednesday. The young woman was asked by the judge either to remove the hijab or leave the courtroom. She chose to leave. A note pinned up outside the room said "anyone who takes part in or attends the hearing cannot carry weapons or sticks and must have an uncovered head and keep silent."