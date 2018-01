Acquit Cappato for helping DJ Fabo suicide-prosecutors (2)

Milan, January 17 - Milan prosecutors on Wednesday requested that right-to-die activist Marco Cappato be acquitted over him helping a blind, tetraplegic Italian ex-DJ commit assisted suicide in Switzerland last year. Cappato is on trial for helping Fabiano Antoniani, aka Dj Fabo, end his life at the Dignitas clinic. Prosecutors said Wednesday that no crime had been committed. Cappato told the trial last month that people undergoing "terrible suffering with irreversible illnesses" have the right to "choose how to die; that is a fundamental human right".