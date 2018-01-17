2,000 protest in Naples against teen-gang violence

Naples
17/01/2018
Naples, January 17 - Around 2,000 people took to the streets of Naples on Wednesday to protest against a spate of violent attacks in the area by gangs of youths, many of whom are minors. The march went from the outskirts of the city to the Chiaiano metro station, where a 15-year-old boy called Gaetano had to have his spleen removed due to an attack last week. "We are all Gaetano," read one banner. "Gomorra is not to blame, the State is to blame," read another, referring to the hit Sky TV series about the Neapolitan Camorra mafia inspired by Roberto Saviano's best-selling book.
