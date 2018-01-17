No one should stand aside - Mattarella on abstention (2)

Rome, January 17 - President Sergio Mattarella has said no citizen should not consider themselves separate from Italy's political life when asked about the prospect of high abstention levels in the March 4 general election. "The responsibility for our national community, the republic, falls prevalently on those who have asked to hold institutional positions and obtained this," Mattarella told Catholic weekly Famiglia Cristiana. "But it also falls on each of us citizens, who are called on to do our part for the common good. "Those who authentically feel their status as a citizen do not feel like a creditor who only makes demands, but feel that we are all creditors and debtors in our behaviour. "No one should stand aside or limit themselves to watching".