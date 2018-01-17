Italian life satisfaction flat - ISTAT (2)

Rome
17/01/2018
Rome, January 17 - The trend of increasing life-satisfaction levels among Italian people registered in 2016 did not continue in the first part of 2017, ISTAT said on Wednesday. "After the clear progress registered in the equivalent period in 2016, citizens' life satisfaction did not show further signs of increasing in the first few months of 2017, while remaining above the levels of 2015," the national statistics agency said. ISTAT said that Italians over 15 on average gave their life-satisfaction level a score of 6.9 out of 10 in the latest data, compared to 7 in 2016 and 6.8 in 2015.
