FCA's European sales up 5.2% in 2017 (2)

Turin, January 17 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sold 1,044,714 cars on the European market in 2017, an increase of 5.2% with respect to 2016, ACEA said on Monday. The Italian-American company's share of the market went up from 6.6% to 6.7%, the European automobile manufacturers association said. However, FCA's sales in the EU and in EFTA countries in December amounted to 62,219, 16.1% less than in the same month in 2016. ACEA said 15,631,687 cars were sold in Europe last year, an increase of 3.3% on 2016.