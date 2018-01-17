Jobs remain Italy's main emergency - Mattarella (2)

Rome, January 17 - President Sergio Mattarella has said that joblessness is Italy's biggest problem. "Lack of work remains the main emergency of our country, despite the significant improvement registered recently, as shown by (statistics agency) ISTAT data a few days ago," the head of State told Catholic weekly Famiglia Cristiana. "It is a fundamental problem, felt particularly hard by some parts of the population - young people and women - and in the south".