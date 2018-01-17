Moscovici doesn't speak in EU's name - Tajani (2)

Rome, June 17 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici was not speaking for Europe when he made comments about Italy's March 4 elections on Tuesday. "Moscovici is a French socialist commissioner, he does not speak in the name of the European Union," Tajani, a member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party, told Radio Anch'io. Moscovici said Italy was among the risk factors for the EU due to the uncertainty about the outcome of the March 4 general election. He also criticised the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's talk of breaking the EU's 3% deficit-to-GDP ratio limit and blasted comments on the need to protect the "white race" by the centre right's candidate to be Lombardy governor, Attilio Fontana. "It's true that there is concern about instability, but I believe there will be a stable government," Tajani said. "The Italians will go out to make this country count more". As regards the deficit limit, Tajani said this was "not a dogma of faith".