Milan

Fontana 'sorry' about white-race remark (2)

Centre-right Lombardy governor candidate at centre of storm

Fontana 'sorry' about white-race remark (2)

Milan, January 17 - Attilio Fontana, the centre right's candidate to be the new governor of Lombardy, said Wednesday that he was sorry about saying the "white race" was at risk if controls are not put on migrant arrivals. "I used a wrong expression and I'm sorry," Fontana, the former mayor of Varese and a member of the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League party, told RRT 102.5 radio. "It was an unfortunately expression. "I think that this uncontrolled immigration risks causing serious problems for our country in the future. "This is what I wanted to say".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Gettano pistole da finestra per evitare controllo

Gettano pistole da finestra per evitare controllo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33