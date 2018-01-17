Fontana 'sorry' about white-race remark (2)

Milan, January 17 - Attilio Fontana, the centre right's candidate to be the new governor of Lombardy, said Wednesday that he was sorry about saying the "white race" was at risk if controls are not put on migrant arrivals. "I used a wrong expression and I'm sorry," Fontana, the former mayor of Varese and a member of the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League party, told RRT 102.5 radio. "It was an unfortunately expression. "I think that this uncontrolled immigration risks causing serious problems for our country in the future. "This is what I wanted to say".