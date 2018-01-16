Raggi not doing duty on trash - Galletti (3)

Rome
16/01/2018
Rome, January 16 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Tuesday that Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was not doing her duty in the Italian capital's trash crisis. He said the ministry had been asking Raggi for some time "to do her duty" to "safeguard the capital's decorum and image" but "this has so far been lacking". "The ministry has for some time been asking for a serious plan to give the city plants necessary to resolve the question of the trash cycle in the world's most important art city". Galleti said that the three waste management sites cited by the city council today were "not enough" for Rome. "They are absolutely insufficient," he said.
