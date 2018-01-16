1,400 migrants saved, two bodies recovered (3)

Rome, January 16 - Rescue services on Tuesday rescued 1,400 migrants in the central Mediterranean and recovered two bodies in 11 operations. The migrants were on seven dinghies and three small boats, plus one large boat, the services said. Taking part in the operations, coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard, were motor launch CP319 of the Lampedusa Coast Guard, a unit from the EUNavMedFor mission, a Finance Guards boat and a NGO boat, the services said.