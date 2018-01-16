Rome

1,400 migrants saved, two bodies recovered (3)

In central Med

1,400 migrants saved, two bodies recovered (3)

Rome, January 16 - Rescue services on Tuesday rescued 1,400 migrants in the central Mediterranean and recovered two bodies in 11 operations. The migrants were on seven dinghies and three small boats, plus one large boat, the services said. Taking part in the operations, coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard, were motor launch CP319 of the Lampedusa Coast Guard, a unit from the EUNavMedFor mission, a Finance Guards boat and a NGO boat, the services said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33