Teacher nabbed for abusing student minor (4)

Rome, January 16 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old Roman teacher for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl student for two months. The teacher was reported by the minor's parents, judicial sources said. After viewing two messages on the girl's phone, the parents managed to discover their daughter was being abused. The teacher allegedly carried out the sexual violence in the room where he gave private lessons, sources said. The alleged sexual violence took place in a prestigious Roman high school, the Liceo Massimo, sources said. The school is one of the Italian capital's top institutes. It lies amid greenery in the southern EUR district. The man is a middle-school teacher who gives catch-up lessons to high-school students, police said.

