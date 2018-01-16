No rule is the rule in men's wear next fall-winter

Milan, January 16 - Men's wear is taking personality up a notch next fall-winter with no fashion boundaries for a multitude of inspirations seen across collections just debuted in Milan. The rule is no rules in fall-winter 2018-2019 with offerings ranging from a play on patterns and brand logos to sharp tailoring. Streetwear and underground inspirations also coexisted on the catwalk with boho-ethnic vibes and traditional mountain wear - all designed with a sense of freedom in mind. Prada's collection was utilitarian and elegant at the same time with the house's iconic black nylon fabric playing the lead role. Giorgio Armani gave central role to tailoring with a wardrobe of staples for corporate highflyers in which blazers reigned supreme. Prints starred at Dolce & Gabbana with angels and brocades. Donatella Versace revisited some of the label's most iconic patterns including the 1996 'Giaguaro' design. Fendi paid homage to its logo with a new collaboration with artist @Hey Reilly, who has over 77,000 followers on Instagram, who redesigned the F logo for the collection's fabrics. Slogan knits and logo bags were among first-class offerings at a show that recreated an airport's baggage claim. Another key storyline in Milan were the mountains and trekking. Tod's debuted a new parka design, trekking shoes and oversized sweaters. Ermenegildo Zegna also had high altitudes in mind for a fall-winter lineup in cashmere naturally dyed with flowers, herbs, wood and roots. Billionaire had a more glitzy take on mountain-wear with mink coats and a trench in crocodile skin. At Marni, Francesco Risso was inspired by Mount Everest with an ethnic touch added by African and Chinese fabrics. Ethnic inspirations also reverberated at Diesel Black Gold with a print inspired by Navajo carpets seen on bomber jackets, military-style coats and jeans. The reign of smart streetwear and sportswear also shows no sign of losing steam next fall with T-shirts, sweats and football scarves debuted by a number of brands. The fashion action now moves to Paris, where the men's shows are beginning on Wednesday.