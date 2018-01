4 workers critical after Milan factory accident (3)

Milan, January 16 - Four workers are in critical condition after an accident at a lamination plant in Milan Tuesday, local sources said. They were taken in code red to Milan's San Raffaele and Sacco hospitals, and to San Gerardo Hospital in Monza. Another two employees are in code yellow at a Milan clinic. Sources said the workers may have inhaled toxic fumes. The accident took place at around 17:000 local (16:00 GMT) in a factory that works metal products in Via Rho in Milan.