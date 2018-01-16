EU list idea with Renzi says Rivera (3)

Rome, January 16 - Spain's Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera told ANSA after meeting Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi in Rome Tuesday that "we talked about the hypothesis of transnational tickets." He said "we agree, Renzi agrees, and Macron does too". Rivera said "now we'll see how to go forward". He described the meeting with Renzi as "very pleasant, affectionate and fruitful". According to Rivera, "we are convinced that we must work together towards an alliance between Italy and Spain, so that Europe's future is not just Franco-German".