Antitrust fines 6 online tourism portals (3)

Rome, January 16 - Italy's anti-trust authority on Tuesday fined six online tourism portals a total of four million euros. The sites are www.it.lastminute.com, www.volagratis.com, www.opodo.it, www.govolo.it, www.edreams.it, www.gotogate.it, sources said. The investigations were opened after complaints from consumer rights groups and after the Sweep 2016 operation conducted by the Europeam Commission, sources said.