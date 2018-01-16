Rome
16/01/2018
Rome, January 16 - Separated parents can't see children when they want, Italy's supreme Court of Cassation said Tuesday. Documents setting visitation rights must contain "specific indications" on the time when they can see them, it said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online