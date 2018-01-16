No unilateral passport move by Austria says Alfano (3)

Rome, January 16 - There will be no unilateral Austrian move on giving Austrian citizenship to German and Ladin speakers in Alto Adige, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said after talks in Rome Tuesday with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl. "I have greatly appreciated the words of Premier Sebastian Kurz and my colleague Kneissl on he fact that we are countries that discuss things but do not take unilateral initiatives," Alfano said. He said "Italy's position on double citizenship is the historic one: the full recognition of the De Gasperi-Gruber accord, a successful accord". Vienna recently aired the possibility of giving Austrian citizenship to ethnic Austrians in the northern Italian region, which is known to Austria as the South Tyrol.