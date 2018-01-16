Shots fired at African leisure centre

Ragusa

Ragusa, January 16 - Four pistol shots were fired at a leisure centre frequented by North African immigrants at Vittoria near Ragusa in Sicily Tuesday, police said. The centre is in a part of town with a high number of North Africans with shops and houses, they said. The shots were fired from a moving Renault Megane with two people on board, police said.

