Soccer: Milan sale 'transparent and correct' - Li (3)

Milan, January 16 - AC Milan Chairman Li Yonghong on Tuesday said last year's acquisition of the club from ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi had been "transparent and above board" and the club reserved the right to sue to protect its image. "The process of acquiring AC Milan was always carried out with the utmost transparency, regularity and correctness, with the support and consultancy of financial and legal advisors of a (high) international level," Li said in a statement. He said "all procedures were followed with full respect for the relevant laws and practices". Li said "we reserve the right to start all suitable legal action to best safeguard the image, reputation and economic consistency of the firms of the AC Milan Group". La Stampa newspaper reported at the weekend that the Milan sale was being eyed by prosecutors, but this was denied.

