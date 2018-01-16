Milan

Abuse-of-office trial requested for Milan Mayor Sala (3)

Case regards Expo 2015 contract

Abuse-of-office trial requested for Milan Mayor Sala (3)

Milan, January 16 - Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala be sent to trial for alleged abuse of office during his previous position as head of Milan Expo 2015. The case regards the decision to task Mantovani spa with the job of providing 6,000 trees for the event as part of the Piastra dei Servizi contract. Centre-left Mayor Sala is already on trial for alleged falsehood in another case related to his job as Expo chief, while a request has been made for a bid-rigging charge to be dropped. Sala commented on the new indictment request by saying "the accusation is not new". "I have no comment to make," he said. "Like from the start I will let my lawyers do the talking. He said he was "very tranquil" and voiced disappointment at learning of the request from the media.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33