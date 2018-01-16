Rome

SIAE monopoly broken by Soundreef - Fedez

Rome, January 16 - Italian rapper Fedez said Tuesday that the monopoly of SIAE, the Italian royalties clearinghouse for copyrighted material, has been effectively broken after new rival Soundreef agreed to work with not-for-profit association LEA to respect the terms of a recent fiscal decree. "I believed in the Soundreef guys' project right from the start," Fedez, who is also a judge on the Italian version of the X-Factor, told a news conference. "I was aware of the difficulties that we would face, but I knew that it was necessary to break a monopoly and a system that worked for a few people. "Today I am happy to be able to say I was on the front line with Soundreef from the start in this battle between David and Goliath, in which we have crossed the finishing line despite the obstacles put in front of us". Fellow rapper J-Ax and pop singer Enrico Ruggeri have also said they are leaving SIAE for Soundreef.

