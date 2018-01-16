Katainen hopes for stable pro-EU govt (3)

Strasbourg, January 16 - European Labour Commissioner Jyrki Katainen said Tuesday he hopes the March 4 Italian general election produces a stable pro-EU government. "I'd rather not interfere in the Italian election campaign," he said. "It is a very delicate situation. "I hope Italy is led by a stable pro-European government, and that this type of ideas are supported by the majority of Italians". Katainen stressed "it's up to the Italians to decide what direction to take". He was speaking after European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici was accused of meddling in the campaign by making statements which irked the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant, anti-euro League.