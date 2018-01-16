Timmermans raps Fontana, real danger excluding others (3)

Rome, January 16 - European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans on Tuesday rapped centre-right Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana on his comment on the migrant threat to the "white race", saying the real danger was that of excluding others. "We must protect the values that we share as Euroepans, Timmermans said, stressing "we are all equal, regardless of race or religion". He said "I think the danger for Europe does not come from other countries or other religions, but from fear that too often inspires the exclusion of others". Timmermans added: "This fear is part of our European history." He said "the very great victory that we had after the two wars is that human rights are fundamental for our countries". Timmermans said "if someone believes in human rights, racism is not acceptable from anyone".