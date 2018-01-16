Rome

Timmermans raps Fontana, real danger excluding others (3)

'Racism not acceptable from anyone'

Timmermans raps Fontana, real danger excluding others (3)

Rome, January 16 - European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans on Tuesday rapped centre-right Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana on his comment on the migrant threat to the "white race", saying the real danger was that of excluding others. "We must protect the values that we share as Euroepans, Timmermans said, stressing "we are all equal, regardless of race or religion". He said "I think the danger for Europe does not come from other countries or other religions, but from fear that too often inspires the exclusion of others". Timmermans added: "This fear is part of our European history." He said "the very great victory that we had after the two wars is that human rights are fundamental for our countries". Timmermans said "if someone believes in human rights, racism is not acceptable from anyone".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33