M5S econ minister may not be in movement - Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 16 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) candidate for economy minister may not be part of the anti-establishment movement, leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "The economy minister must be known to international investors, he must know the economic world" in Italy and abroad, Di Maio told CorriereLive. Asked if he might not be part of the M5S, Di Maio replied: "We are certainly aiming to involve people who are in the M5S but don't know it (yet)". Di Maio, the M5S premier candidate, is at work putting together a government team it says will address claims of inexperience. Italy goes to the polls March 4 in a general election. The M5S are currently topping the polls as biggest single party, having drawn away from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after the Pd suffered a split. A centre-right alliance is the top coalition.