Oldest ever evidence of Hekate cult found at Selinunte (2)

Trapani, January 16 - Italian archaeologists have found the oldest ever evidence of the cult of ancient mythological figure Hekate at an ancient Greek city in Sicily. "They have detected the oldest ever evidence in the Greek world of the cult of Hekate, a pre-IndoEuropean god taken up by the Greeks who reigned over the evil demons, the night and the moon," said Selinunte Archaeological park Director Enrico Caruso. The archaeological team used thermal cameras to identify fresh structures at Selinunte near Trapani, including a large temple. Selinunte was an ancient Greek city on the south-western coast of Sicily in Italy, situated between the valleys of the Cottone and Modione rivers. The archaeological site contains five temples centered on an acropolis. Of the five temples, only the Temple of Hera, also known as "Temple E", has been re-erected. At its peak before 409 BC the city may have contained up to 30,000 people, excluding slaves.