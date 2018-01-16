Rome

Moscovici shd debate me says Di Maio (3)

'Sorry' at alleged interference in election campaign

Moscovici shd debate me says Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 16 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday he wanted a public debate with European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and said he was "sorry" at the Commissioner's alleged interference in the Italian general-election campaign. "I ask for a public debate with Moscovici, in that we think that the recipe of staying within the (Maastricht) parameters has not worked, but I don't think public debt should rise," Di Maio told CorriereLive. "We want to make deficit investments as a high multiplier to repay the debt and, among other things, Moscovici comes from a nation that has breached 3% for years," Di Maio said. He said Moscovici's alleged interference "makes me a bit sorry" and added "it happened in the referendum and didn't do any good".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33