Moscovici shd debate me says Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 16 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday he wanted a public debate with European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and said he was "sorry" at the Commissioner's alleged interference in the Italian general-election campaign. "I ask for a public debate with Moscovici, in that we think that the recipe of staying within the (Maastricht) parameters has not worked, but I don't think public debt should rise," Di Maio told CorriereLive. "We want to make deficit investments as a high multiplier to repay the debt and, among other things, Moscovici comes from a nation that has breached 3% for years," Di Maio said. He said Moscovici's alleged interference "makes me a bit sorry" and added "it happened in the referendum and didn't do any good".