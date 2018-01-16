Strasbourg

Eye-to-eye with Gentiloni but open to all - Moscovici (2)

We'll work with democratically elected govt - Commissioner

Eye-to-eye with Gentiloni but open to all - Moscovici (2)

Strasbourg, January 16 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that the Commission was willing to work with whoever forms the government in Italy after the March 4 general election. "It's no secret that there is a very clear convergence of views on European directions and the decisions to take on the eurozone with (Premier) Paolo Gentiloni, (Economy Minister) Pier Carlo Padoan and the (current) government," Moscovici said on the fringes of a meeting of commissioners in Strasbourg. "This does not mean anything regarding the choices that the Italian people will make. "The Commission and myself will work with the government democratically elected by the Italians, as usual".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33