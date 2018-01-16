Eye-to-eye with Gentiloni but open to all - Moscovici (2)

Strasbourg, January 16 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that the Commission was willing to work with whoever forms the government in Italy after the March 4 general election. "It's no secret that there is a very clear convergence of views on European directions and the decisions to take on the eurozone with (Premier) Paolo Gentiloni, (Economy Minister) Pier Carlo Padoan and the (current) government," Moscovici said on the fringes of a meeting of commissioners in Strasbourg. "This does not mean anything regarding the choices that the Italian people will make. "The Commission and myself will work with the government democratically elected by the Italians, as usual".