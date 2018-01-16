Pistol no bigger than credit card on sale - police (2)

Rome
16/01/2018
Rome, January 16 - Italian police said Tuesday that a pistol no bigger than a credit card has started going on sale in Italy. It said the weapon was 5.8 cm long, 5.40 cm high and only 1.27 cm wide. A circular from the department of public safety urged police to watch out for the weapon and "supply information on its possible movements or seizures". The pistol, distributed by two US firms, is already on sale abroad.
