Vaccine centres bursting at seams (3)

Rome, January 16 - Italy's vaccine centre are bursting at the seams as parents scramble to get certificates showing their kids have had 10 vaccinations needed for school admission by a March 10 deadline, the past president of the Italian Health Society, Carlo Signorelli, said Tuesday. He said the centres "are in crisis, overcrowded and understaffed". According to Signorelli, the centres "are in crisis for a combination of three reasons: the latest vaccination plan which foresees new recommended vaccinations, the law on compulsory vaccinations at school and catching up on children who have not been immunized". In Signorelli's view, "the centres are under pressure and staff is often lacking". Signorelli also went on to tell ANSA that "vaccinations are increasing" but there are "unknowns" for 40,000 children. He said there were many parents who are part of the No Vax movement that claims vaccines are harmful, while some children are not vaccinable for health reasons.

