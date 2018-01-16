FCA headed for full capacity in Italy - Marchionne

Detriot
16/01/2018
Detriot, January 16 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday that the carmaking group was set to reach full capacity in employment levels in Italy, but he added that he did not know if this would be achieved by the end of the year. "We have to complete the development of Alfa Romeo and Maserati (first)," Marchionne told employees. "Give us time".
