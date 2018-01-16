Detriot

Ferrari will be first for electric supercar-Marchionne (2)

Ferrari SUV coming in 2020 says CEO

Ferrari will be first for electric supercar-Marchionne (2)

Detriot, January 16 - Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday that Ferrari will be the first company to produce an electric supercar. "If anyone makes the electric supercar, it will be Ferrari," said Marchionne, the CEO of the Italian luxury carmaker and its parent company FCA. "Ferrari will be the first to do it. We'll do it. It's an obligation". When asked if an electric Ferrari will be in the new industrial plan, he replied: "it could be". He also announced that a Ferrari SUV will be coming in 2020.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33