Ferrari will be first for electric supercar-Marchionne (2)

Detriot, January 16 - Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday that Ferrari will be the first company to produce an electric supercar. "If anyone makes the electric supercar, it will be Ferrari," said Marchionne, the CEO of the Italian luxury carmaker and its parent company FCA. "Ferrari will be the first to do it. We'll do it. It's an obligation". When asked if an electric Ferrari will be in the new industrial plan, he replied: "it could be". He also announced that a Ferrari SUV will be coming in 2020.