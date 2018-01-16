Detroit

Haven't seen Renzi I backed for a while - Marchionne (3)

'Don't understand what has happened to him'

Haven't seen Renzi I backed for a while - Marchionne (3)

Detroit, January 16 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday on the fall in popularity of ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi that "I haven't seen the Renzi I supported for a while". Marchionne, who was a staunch backer of Renzi when he rose to take the PD leadership beating back the old guard and during his reform-minded government from 2014 to 2016, said "I've always liked Renzi as a person". But he said "I don't understand what has happened to Renzi" since he quit as premier after staking his political future on a Constitutional reform referendum in December 2016. "The Renzi that I used to support, I haven't seen him for a while," said Marchionne. Polls show that Renzi's popularity has slipped from its peak in the early days of his government, when he led the PD to a remarkable 40% in European Parliament elections. Foreign observers like The Economist have said his star has waned. But Renzi has made an energetic start to the Mrch 4 general-election campaign, vowing to win back voters and take the PD back to 40%. It is currently standing at 23.24% in most polls.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33