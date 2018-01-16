Migrant relocations work, Juncker says

Over 95% of people registered in Greece, Italy relocated

Migrant relocations work, Juncker says

(ANSAmed) - Strasbourg, January 16 - The EU migrant relocation scheme designed to take pressure off front-line countries works, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Tuesday. "The relocations work. Over 95% of the people registered in Greece and Italy have been relocated," Juncker told the plenary session of the European parliament in Strasbourg. "We urgently need to help unaccompanied minors," he added. (ANSAmed).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33