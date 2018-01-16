Migrant relocations work, Juncker says

(ANSAmed) - Strasbourg, January 16 - The EU migrant relocation scheme designed to take pressure off front-line countries works, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Tuesday. "The relocations work. Over 95% of the people registered in Greece and Italy have been relocated," Juncker told the plenary session of the European parliament in Strasbourg. "We urgently need to help unaccompanied minors," he added. (ANSAmed).